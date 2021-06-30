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Paved With Good Intentions: A Story of Race Relations in America
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42 views • June 30, 2021
HL Mencken Club president Paul Gottfried and Joseph Cotto of the San Francisco Review of Books interview Jared Taylor about his 1992 book Paved With Good Intentions. Its publication history says a lot about the steadily deteriorating state of race relations and the assault on freedom of speech. The interview took place December 23, 2019.
First posted to YouTube on January 24, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on January 24, 2020. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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