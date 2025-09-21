© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Every word of this is correct and it’s a warning , probably your last warning . You will always be asked to give up freedom for security and convenience. If you are willing to give up your freedom , you will not get security and the state will have the convenience of having all your data and constantly knowing where you are and what you are doing Say no to digital ID.
Source @Andrew Bridgen
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net
Christ is KING!