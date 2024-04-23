Create New Account
WORLD ORDER ”INFORMAL EMPIRE”
The Prisoner
We took our new moves to the streets of London in our new video INFORMAL EMPIRE. Watch us experience this great city on a double-decker, with fish & chips,and of course, by paying an homage to the Fab Four!

Producer＆Director: Genki Sudo

Music＆Lyrics: Genki Sudo/Takashi Watanabe

＊Members of WORLD ORDER 　

Genki Sudo 　

Masato Ochiai 　

Hayato Uchiyama 　

Akihiro Takahashi 　

Yusuke Morisawa 　

Takashi Jonishi 　

Ryuta Tomita

Mirrored - WORLD ORDER

Thanks to JF for Link


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

