WORLD ORDER ”INFORMAL EMPIRE”

We took our new moves to the streets of London in our new video INFORMAL EMPIRE. Watch us experience this great city on a double-decker, with fish & chips,and of course, by paying an homage to the Fab Four!

Producer＆Director: Genki Sudo

Music＆Lyrics: Genki Sudo/Takashi Watanabe

＊Members of WORLD ORDER

Genki Sudo

Masato Ochiai

Hayato Uchiyama

Akihiro Takahashi

Yusuke Morisawa

Takashi Jonishi

Ryuta Tomita

Mirrored - WORLD ORDER

Thanks to JF for Link





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/