WORLD ORDER ”INFORMAL EMPIRE”

We took our new moves to the streets of London in our new video INFORMAL EMPIRE. Watch us experience this great city on a double-decker, with fish & chips,and of course, by paying an homage to the Fab Four!
Producer＆Director: Genki Sudo
Music＆Lyrics: Genki Sudo/Takashi Watanabe
＊Members of WORLD ORDER
Genki Sudo
Masato Ochiai
Hayato Uchiyama
Akihiro Takahashi
Yusuke Morisawa
Takashi Jonishi
Ryuta Tomita
