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Logical Fallacies Are Not Always Fallacies
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0 view • February 20, 2022
Ever hear of the fallacy fallacy? What about the fallacy fallacy fallacy? I mean jeez, is there anything we say that is actually safe from logical error? Look towards the meaning, all things useful come from the inside. We distract ourselves in our semantics.
I'm not denying the existence of logical fallacies, I'm denying their often use and observing their incomplete nature without enough context that requires more reasoning. Let there exist possibility and perspective. Is it possible this leads to more semantics? Well, hence the need for simplicity.
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On "Appeal To Nature": https://youtu.be/-BB5XXtnUso
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#logic #fallacies #reasoning #reason #fallacy
I'm not denying the existence of logical fallacies, I'm denying their often use and observing their incomplete nature without enough context that requires more reasoning. Let there exist possibility and perspective. Is it possible this leads to more semantics? Well, hence the need for simplicity.
-
On "Appeal To Nature": https://youtu.be/-BB5XXtnUso
NEW CHAT SERVER: nita.one/chat
Learn About My Book: https://www.nita.one/truth
Change The World, Free Learning: https://www.nita.one
Livestream: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
Second Channel (Livestream Vods):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/
All Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#logic #fallacies #reasoning #reason #fallacy
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