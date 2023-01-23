Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Only the people of NFSC had the courage to speak out when the virus first struck the world 3 years ago
45 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p25yxq5bdc3

01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The tragedy of a vice president of a Chinese university; CCP informant Yang Jianao sold the Chen Brothers to the CCP; millions died in Communist China from the virus; only the people of NFSC had the courage to speak out when the virus first struck the world 3 years ago

#CCP’sTyranny #CCPSpyYangJianao #TheBraveSoulsofNFSC

01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】国内某高校副校长的惨剧；杨建翱接近陈氏兄弟并出卖其信息导致二人被捕；国内尸横遍野，回想三年前，习掩盖疫情，哄骗美国政府，只有新中国联邦人敢发声

#跟着共产党走进火葬场 #杨建翱出卖陈氏兄弟 #勇敢的新中国联邦人


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket