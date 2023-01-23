https://gettr.com/post/p25yxq5bdc3

01/22/2023【2023 Chinese New Year Celebration】The tragedy of a vice president of a Chinese university; CCP informant Yang Jianao sold the Chen Brothers to the CCP; millions died in Communist China from the virus; only the people of NFSC had the courage to speak out when the virus first struck the world 3 years ago

#CCP’sTyranny #CCPSpyYangJianao #TheBraveSoulsofNFSC

01/22/2023【2023春节大直播】国内某高校副校长的惨剧；杨建翱接近陈氏兄弟并出卖其信息导致二人被捕；国内尸横遍野，回想三年前，习掩盖疫情，哄骗美国政府，只有新中国联邦人敢发声

#跟着共产党走进火葬场 #杨建翱出卖陈氏兄弟 #勇敢的新中国联邦人



