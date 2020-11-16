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Empty Streets - North of Portugal! Portugal in Lockdown!
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112 views • November 16, 2020
15-11-2020
Isto é ditadura como nunca se viu! Onde estão os militares portugueses? Também fazem parte da Élite? E os policias sérios? Não há? Nem no 25 de Abril de 1974 se viu isto!
This is dictatorship like never before! Where are the Portuguese military? Are you also part of Élite? And the serious police? There is not? This was not even seen on April 25, 1974!
Isto é ditadura como nunca se viu! Onde estão os militares portugueses? Também fazem parte da Élite? E os policias sérios? Não há? Nem no 25 de Abril de 1974 se viu isto!
This is dictatorship like never before! Where are the Portuguese military? Are you also part of Élite? And the serious police? There is not? This was not even seen on April 25, 1974!
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