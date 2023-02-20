God gave us CHOICES, or FREE WILL. Adam and Eve made a choice, Right or Wrong?

We can choose God's kingdom or Satan's kingdom. There is no "gray area" kingdom. Life or death. That is our choice. Jesus said, Because you are neither hot nor cold, I will spew you out of my mouth. Free Will.
www.FaithfulLamb.com
www.BibleForBuddies.com
www.LightForTheLost.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.