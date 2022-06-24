And The EVIL SPIRIT From The LORD was upon Him and He Prophesied:

1 Samuel 18:10 ¶ And it came to pass on the morrow, That The EVIL SPIRIT from God Came Upon RALPH G. STAIR, and He Prophesied in the midst of the house:

This Scripture Has been Fulfilled in Your Ear's.!!

Rg Stair Prophesies ~ 1987 ~ 2001~ 2007

https://thefinalwitness.com/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://rgstair.com/