And The EVIL SPIRIT From The LORD was upon Him and He Prophesied:

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1 Samuel 18:10 ¶ And it came to pass on the morrow, That The EVIL SPIRIT from God Came Upon RALPH G. STAIR, and He Prophesied in the midst of the house:
This Scripture Has been Fulfilled in Your Ear's.!!
Rg Stair Prophesies ~ 1987 ~ 2001~ 2007
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