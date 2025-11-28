🚨 JIM CAVIEZEL JUST DROPPED A NUCLEAR TRUTH BOMB





Actor Jim Caviezel has again said the quiet part out loud — and this time he laid out the darkest allegations yet:





According to Caviezel:





• Adrenochrome is a real chemical compound — listed under NIH

• He claims it is “10x more potent than heroin” and used by elites

• He says the demand is so organised that it cannot exist without intelligence-agency involvement

• He alleges there are multiple Epstein-style islands, not just one

• And that some networks tied to trafficking, organ harvesting, and cartel violence are far bigger than the public has been told





He didn’t stop there.





Caviezel pointed to:

Mexico’s 110,000 missing people

Cartels with military-grade weapons





Bio-labs receiving high-value “materials”

Intelligence agencies looking the other way

High-level protection for traffickers who should be in prison





And then the bombshell:





“Epstein Island isn’t the only sex island out there.”





For years the media laughed this stuff off as conspiracy.





Then Epstein was arrested.

Then the flight logs came out.

Then the VIPs scrambled for cover.





Caviezel is calling out what many already suspect:

There is a global network.





It crosses borders.

It overlaps with intelligence, cartels, NGOs, and political elites.





And the cover-up is deeper than anyone imagined.





This is not about Hollywood.

This is not about one island.





This is about an entire system rotten to the core — and terrified of being exposed.





The truth ALWAYS leaks.

And the dam is cracking.





Brace yourself.





