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Who Are The Globalists And What Do They Want? #549
Patriot Watch Media
Patriot Watch Media
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85 views • February 01, 2020
In tonight's episode your hosts will be discussing who the Globalists are and what they want. When the World Government Summit meets each year in Dubai, attended by many of the same people that attend Bilderberg as well as shady mainstream icons and gatekeepers like Elon Musk and Neil deGrasse Tyson, they don’t hide their discussions or their goals, they post them on YouTube.

#globalists #worldgovernmentsummit #wedonotconsent

Reference

https://www.activistpost.com/2019/12/who-are-the-globalists-and-what-do-they-want.html

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globalistsworld government summitgatekeepersbankers warcasualties of war
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