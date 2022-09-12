Military Database Data Shows Alarming Increase in Certain Diseases in 2021 Compared to the Previous Five-Year Average

https://gnews.org/post/p1ju42e49
Medical data was released by three career military physicians. Based on diagnosis codes, they saw an alarming increase in certain conditions in 2021 compared to the previous five-year average
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.