Military Database Data Shows Alarming Increase in Certain Diseases in 2021 Compared to the Previous Five-Year Average

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1ju42e49
Medical data was released by three career military physicians. Based on diagnosis codes, they saw an alarming increase in certain conditions in 2021 compared to the previous five-year average