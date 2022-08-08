CAUGHT ON FILM COVID VAX INJURED WOMAN COLLAPSES AT WORK

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Jim Crenshaw
I am going to keep posting these in the hope that someone will see it and be saved from getting the jab, another jab or doing this to their children.
Source: Covid Vax Injuries: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/og4uriLeTfhs/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQuwcXzdl17z/