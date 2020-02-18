© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Don Jr. calls out tech snob Bloomberg for demeaning farmers lacking ‘grey matter’
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • February 18, 2020
by Lorie Wimble February 16, 2020
Mike Bloomberg thinks he’s amazing. Seriously. He believes he could “teach anyone how to farm” and that farming doesn’t require people to “think and analyze.”
Source: https://noqreport.com/2020/02/16/don-jr-calls-out-tech-snob-bloomberg-for-demeaning-farmers-lacking-grey-matter/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Mike Bloomberg thinks he’s amazing. Seriously. He believes he could “teach anyone how to farm” and that farming doesn’t require people to “think and analyze.”
Source: https://noqreport.com/2020/02/16/don-jr-calls-out-tech-snob-bloomberg-for-demeaning-farmers-lacking-grey-matter/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.