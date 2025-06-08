Leonardo da Vinci: Inventor, Visionary, and Genius out of this World. Interview with Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince

This is an interview with Lynn Picknett and Clive Prince, researchers and writers on Da Vinci's secret side, covering many aspects of his life, from the better known - him as inventor, scientist and artist - to the darker and more dangerous facets, including him as hoaxer, illusionist and even heretic. Plus a look at his intimate relationship with the Shroud of Turin. (He might not be the Messiah, but he was a very naughty boy!)





Time Stamps





00:05:18 Leonardo da Vinci vs Dogma

00:10:55 Leonardo da Vinci’s social life

00:14:50 Da Vinci vs social norms

00:24:31 Leonardo da Vinci - scientist & inventor

00:35:18 Da Vinci’s inventions reconstructed - with pictures

00:51:22 Leonardo da Vinci - anatomist

00:54:51 The Turin Shroud

01:09:01 How da Vinci fooled history - the experiment (with pictures)

01:24:49 Leonardo’s 500-year-old selfie

01:27:09 Leonardo in Drag

01:29:37 The replication for the BBC documentary

01:33:33 Salvator Mundi & The Turin Shroud

01:39:35 Da Vinci’s paintings & heresy

01:45:45 Our heretical poll

01:49:00 Leonardo, the trickster

01:54:04 Two enormous jokes on history

02:02:19 Lynn and Clive’s projects

02:07:03 Happy Birthday, Leo!





Visit Lynn and Clive at http://picknettprince.com/





