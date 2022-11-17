Silence Him!

Where Are The Defenders Of Democracy?
* Trump announces he is running for president again.
* He promises to wage war on cartels.
* Democracies require candidates to speak freely.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 16 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.