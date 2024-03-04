Create New Account
Trump Mimics Biden's 'Lost' Behaviour; Says 'Handling Russia Easier Than Dealing With Lunatic
Donald Trump roasted Joe Biden during his election campaign in Virginia. He mimicked Biden's stage behaviour and said that the U.S. president can't even find steps on stairs but is sending aid to countries. Trump claimed that "Biden does not know where the hell he is." He further alleged that there is a conspiracy being hatched to overthrow the United States of America. Trump said it is much easier to deal with complex issues with Russia, China, and North Korea than with lunatic Biden.

