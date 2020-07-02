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AA-15 Alex Newman Talks Public Schools Indoctrination
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18 views • July 02, 2020
In this episode of the Anomic Age we speak with Alex Newman. Alex is an award wining international journalist, educator, author, and consultant who seeks to glorify God in everything that he does. In addition to serving as president of the small media and information consulting firm Liberty Sentinel Media, Inc., he has written for a wide array of publications in the United States and abroad. He currently serves as a contributor to WND (World Net Daily, an education writter for Freedom Project Media, a foreign correspondent for The New American magazine, a contributor to the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief, and much more.
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