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CTP (20260415 S3EAprSpecial5) BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026C Michael Yearby Human Nature Recurrences
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
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CTP BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026C (S3EAprSpecial5) Anime Lessons For Real Life (Lessons in Human Nature and the Human Condition)

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We explore how anime storytelling can translate into real-world resilience, identity, and leadership lessons that actually stick. Michael Yearby explains how he uses characters and “training arcs” to teach personal and professional development, especially to younger audiences.

• Michael Yearby’s background, military life, and time overseas

• Why anime culture matters and why language and labels matter

• Using anime storytelling to explain personal development concepts

• Naruto as a case study for perseverance, resilience, and SMART goals

• Teaching soft skills in FTAC by connecting to what young people watch

• Generational gaps in music and animation and why stories still land

• Training arcs as a framework for discipline, mentorship, and growth

• Faith, ministry, and universal lessons that cross cultures

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bookpoliticsconstitutionpodcastchristianwriteauthoranimewritingbookspublishmanuscriptauthorsjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
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