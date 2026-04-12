CTP (20260415 S3EAprSpecial5) BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026C Michael Yearby Human Nature Recurrences

CTP BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026C (S3EAprSpecial5) Anime Lessons For Real Life (Lessons in Human Nature and the Human Condition)

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We explore how anime storytelling can translate into real-world resilience, identity, and leadership lessons that actually stick. Michael Yearby explains how he uses characters and “training arcs” to teach personal and professional development, especially to younger audiences.

• Michael Yearby’s background, military life, and time overseas

• Why anime culture matters and why language and labels matter

• Using anime storytelling to explain personal development concepts

• Naruto as a case study for perseverance, resilience, and SMART goals

• Teaching soft skills in FTAC by connecting to what young people watch

• Generational gaps in music and animation and why stories still land

• Training arcs as a framework for discipline, mentorship, and growth

• Faith, ministry, and universal lessons that cross cultures

SEND US FEEDBACK: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/fan_mail/new

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear