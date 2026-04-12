CTP (20260415 S3EAprSpecial5) BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026C Michael Yearby Human Nature Recurrences

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CTP BooksAuthorsWeekApril2026C (S3EAprSpecial5) Anime Lessons For Real Life (Lessons in Human Nature and the Human Condition)
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We explore how anime storytelling can translate into real-world resilience, identity, and leadership lessons that actually stick. Michael Yearby explains how he uses characters and “training arcs” to teach personal and professional development, especially to younger audiences.
• Michael Yearby’s background, military life, and time overseas
• Why anime culture matters and why language and labels matter
• Using anime storytelling to explain personal development concepts
• Naruto as a case study for perseverance, resilience, and SMART goals
• Teaching soft skills in FTAC by connecting to what young people watch
• Generational gaps in music and animation and why stories still land
• Training arcs as a framework for discipline, mentorship, and growth
• Faith, ministry, and universal lessons that cross cultures
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