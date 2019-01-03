© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3/1/19 #NXIVM: Tr_deau, SNC Lav_lin, Libya, Br_nfmans #BLEXIT #BREITBART
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • January 01, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
3/1/19: On the 7th anniversary of the death of Andrew Breitbart, we honor the life of a true journalist and patriot. Meanwhile, the worldwide scandal involving NXIVM, the Br_nfman's, Trudeau and SNC Lavalin continues to unfold...
Please remember and honor Andrew Breitbart, who died trying to bring out P_dogate:
https://www.infowars.com/andrew-breitbarts-chilling-podesta-tweet-from-the-grave/
https://culttture.com/2019/ilhan-omar-married-brother-dc-jacob-wohl/
Please follow Ali Alexander, who is working to expose the immigration fraud of Ihl_n Om_r:
https://twitter.com/ali
https://newrightnetwork.com/2019/03/political-powerhouses-fight-to-omar.html/
Here is the petition to remove Ihl_n Om_r from the house foreign affairs committe that got Wohl banned from twitter. Please sign and share!:
https://www.change.org/p/jacob-wohl-remove-rep-ilhan-omar-from-the-house-foreign-affairs-committee
You can support the campaign to investigate Ihl_n Om_r by Loomer, Wohl, Alexander and the culttture.com team here:
https://www.paypal.me/culttture
We need congress to address Omar's marriage to her brother and immigration fraud:
https://pjmedia.com/davidsteinberg/official-school-records-support-claims-that-rep-ilhan-omar-d-mn-married-her-brother/
BHO had a list compiled by Preeta Bansal of Muslims who could be elected to office:
https://dailycaller.com/2016/10/24/leaked-obama-team-kept-list-of-muslims-for-top-jobs-excluded-non-muslims/
https://citizensviewrestoringamerica.wordpress.com/2018/08/16/q-thread-16/
A great argument by Ron Paul against drafting women into the US military:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JtW8dfGQl8
CPAC 2019 speakers:
http://cpac.conservative.org/speakers/
#Blexit conference on Sunday in VA:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blexit-conference-richmond-tickets-56715018146
Breitbart.com reports on the SNC Lavalin scandal:
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2019/02/28/opposition-calls-trudeauresign-canadas-influence-scandal-explodes/
The Frank Report on the NXIVM hearings in Brooklyn, NY yesterday:
https://frankreport.com/2019/02/28/prosecution-confirms-there-will-be-superseding-indictment-at-court-hearing-today/
Please check out the YAFTV video from last summer detailing the Bronfman/Libya/Trudeau/NXIVM connection:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;ar=2&video_id=aFM5-gxYV1U
Please subscribe to T.R.U. Reporting! He did an excellent video on the SNC Lavalin/Trudeau/NXIVM connections today!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbUaLBD2cPo
Sara Bronfman's Libyan husband, Basit Igtet's attempted coup:
https://frankreport.com/2018/06/18/buzz-feed-trump-aide-connected-to-sara-bronfman-and-basit-igtet-plus-the-rest-of-the-story/
HRC speaks at Edgar Bronfman's funeral in 2014:
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/hillary-clinton-honors-billionaire-philanthropist-edgar-bronfman-article-1.1594768
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
3/1/19: On the 7th anniversary of the death of Andrew Breitbart, we honor the life of a true journalist and patriot. Meanwhile, the worldwide scandal involving NXIVM, the Br_nfman's, Trudeau and SNC Lavalin continues to unfold...
Please remember and honor Andrew Breitbart, who died trying to bring out P_dogate:
https://www.infowars.com/andrew-breitbarts-chilling-podesta-tweet-from-the-grave/
https://culttture.com/2019/ilhan-omar-married-brother-dc-jacob-wohl/
Please follow Ali Alexander, who is working to expose the immigration fraud of Ihl_n Om_r:
https://twitter.com/ali
https://newrightnetwork.com/2019/03/political-powerhouses-fight-to-omar.html/
Here is the petition to remove Ihl_n Om_r from the house foreign affairs committe that got Wohl banned from twitter. Please sign and share!:
https://www.change.org/p/jacob-wohl-remove-rep-ilhan-omar-from-the-house-foreign-affairs-committee
You can support the campaign to investigate Ihl_n Om_r by Loomer, Wohl, Alexander and the culttture.com team here:
https://www.paypal.me/culttture
We need congress to address Omar's marriage to her brother and immigration fraud:
https://pjmedia.com/davidsteinberg/official-school-records-support-claims-that-rep-ilhan-omar-d-mn-married-her-brother/
BHO had a list compiled by Preeta Bansal of Muslims who could be elected to office:
https://dailycaller.com/2016/10/24/leaked-obama-team-kept-list-of-muslims-for-top-jobs-excluded-non-muslims/
https://citizensviewrestoringamerica.wordpress.com/2018/08/16/q-thread-16/
A great argument by Ron Paul against drafting women into the US military:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1JtW8dfGQl8
CPAC 2019 speakers:
http://cpac.conservative.org/speakers/
#Blexit conference on Sunday in VA:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blexit-conference-richmond-tickets-56715018146
Breitbart.com reports on the SNC Lavalin scandal:
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2019/02/28/opposition-calls-trudeauresign-canadas-influence-scandal-explodes/
The Frank Report on the NXIVM hearings in Brooklyn, NY yesterday:
https://frankreport.com/2019/02/28/prosecution-confirms-there-will-be-superseding-indictment-at-court-hearing-today/
Please check out the YAFTV video from last summer detailing the Bronfman/Libya/Trudeau/NXIVM connection:
https://www.youtube.com/edit?o=U&;ar=2&video_id=aFM5-gxYV1U
Please subscribe to T.R.U. Reporting! He did an excellent video on the SNC Lavalin/Trudeau/NXIVM connections today!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MbUaLBD2cPo
Sara Bronfman's Libyan husband, Basit Igtet's attempted coup:
https://frankreport.com/2018/06/18/buzz-feed-trump-aide-connected-to-sara-bronfman-and-basit-igtet-plus-the-rest-of-the-story/
HRC speaks at Edgar Bronfman's funeral in 2014:
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/hillary-clinton-honors-billionaire-philanthropist-edgar-bronfman-article-1.1594768
Please support the 6pm prayer wave! Pray for Liberty and peace, freedom from tyranny and self-determination for all! 1776 worldwide! WWG1WGA!
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.