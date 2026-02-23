Red Pill Nation Hangout 480-1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
# Contributor Code of Conduct
This project adheres to No Code of Conduct. We are all adults. We accept anyone's contributions. Nothing else matters.
For more information please visit the [No Code of Conduct](https://nocodeofconduct.com) homepage.
1. 12:53 Hollywood section
A) Netflix does another dumb race swap with Helen of Troy.
B) Bob Iger finally leaving Disney, his replacement might even be worse, Chief creative officer (Dana Walden) definitely is
2. 53:28 Billy Eilish makes stupid and idiotic statement that backfires on her epically
3. 1:26:04 Adobe rips off its users by switching to AI based system on short notice
4. 1:45:52 Canada section
A) MAID program exposed as possible organ gathering operation B) All Vaccine data around vaccine damage blocked until
https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-413605
Also feel free to subscribe and support here
https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.minds.com/Neroke
https://gab.ai/Neroke5
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://neroke1.tumblr.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts
https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive
https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8
https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/
https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828
https://kick.com/neroke05
https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5