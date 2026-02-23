BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Red Pill Nation Hangout 480-1
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
122 followers
0
16 views • 1 day ago

# Contributor Code of Conduct
This project adheres to No Code of Conduct. We are all adults. We accept anyone's contributions. Nothing else matters.
For more information please visit the [No Code of Conduct](https://nocodeofconduct.com) homepage.


Keywords
newspoliticsculturered pillmanosphere
Chapters

1. 12:53 Hollywood section

A) Netflix does another dumb race swap with Helen of Troy.

B) Bob Iger finally leaving Disney, his replacement might even be worse, Chief creative officer (Dana Walden) definitely is

2. 53:28 Billy Eilish makes stupid and idiotic statement that backfires on her epically

3. 1:26:04 Adobe rips off its users by switching to AI based system on short notice

4. 1:45:52 Canada section

A) MAID program exposed as possible organ gathering operation B) All Vaccine data around vaccine damage blocked until

https://galactecfire.com/product/dont-be-shilly-t-shirt/

Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee, please subscribe there as well https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-413605

Also feel free to subscribe and support here

https://www.patreon.com/c/RedPillNation

https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed

https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/

https://www.minds.com/Neroke

https://gab.ai/Neroke5

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/

https://neroke1.tumblr.com/

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05

https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive

https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts

https://mewe.com/i/nerokefive

https://odysee.com/@Neroke5:8

https://www.instagram.com/neroke20202/

https://discord.com/channels/508053770907680770/508053771444813828

https://kick.com/neroke05

https://www.twitch.tv/neroke5

