Should You Trust Elon Musk? Feat. Whitney Webb, James Corbett, Jason Bermas, Ryan Cristián & Derrick Broze
77 views
Published Yesterday
The Conscious Resistance

@theconsciousresistance


Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance hosts journalists/researchers Whitney Webb, James Corbett, Jason Bermas, and Ryan Cristián to discuss why the public should be extremely skeptical of Elon Musk.

Ryan: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/

James: https://www.thecorbettreport.com

Jason: https://twitter.com/jasonbermas/

Whitney: https://unlimitedhangout.com/

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

Keywords
trustjames corbettelon musktranshumanismbioweaponbrain chipneuralinkderrick brozeinjectionwhitney webbjason bermasthe conscious resistancecovid vaccineryan cristianpentagon contractor

