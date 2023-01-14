Should You Trust Elon Musk? Feat. Whitney Webb, James Corbett, Jason Bermas, Ryan Cristián & Derrick Broze

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Conscious Resistance
@theconsciousresistance
Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance hosts journalists/researchers Whitney Webb, James Corbett, Jason Bermas, and Ryan Cristián to discuss why the public should be extremely skeptical of Elon Musk.
Ryan: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/
James: https://www.thecorbettreport.com
Jason: https://twitter.com/jasonbermas/
Whitney: https://unlimitedhangout.com/
The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.
The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:
https://www.theconsciousresistance.com
