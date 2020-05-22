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Love and Dating after COVID-19 - "Our Prophylactic Life"
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35 views • May 22, 2020
Will we really allow the globalists to fear us into total separation whilst they take over every small aspect of our lives. YES, pandemics are real. HOWEVER, FEAR is a worse fate and always leads to enslavement and surrender.
MNN featured the article:
How dating during the pandemic is the same — and how it's not
https://www.mnn.com/lifestyle/arts-culture/blogs/how-dating-during-the-pandemic-is-the-same-and-how-its-totally-different
Reference:
"Pushing Daisies" compilation
MNN featured the article:
How dating during the pandemic is the same — and how it's not
https://www.mnn.com/lifestyle/arts-culture/blogs/how-dating-during-the-pandemic-is-the-same-and-how-its-totally-different
Reference:
"Pushing Daisies" compilation
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