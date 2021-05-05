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How the mRNA COVID injection Could Change DNA - The Mechanism
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937 views • May 05, 2021
Bill Gates said it and Tal Zaks, Chief Medical Officer at Moderna, confirmed it – the mRNA injection developed for COVID-19 will alter your DNA aka "hacking the software of life". Ever wonder how that could happen? In this episode of "Hamner It Out", the possible mechanism will be examined by looking at the specific genes involved in the protein production of cells – TDP-43 and FUS.
This is a follow up to a prior video "Human Genome 8 and mRNA vaccine". If you haven't viewed it, please do so before watching the follow up.
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromosome_16
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gene?term=16%5BChr%5D%20AND%20%22Homo%20sapiens%22%5BOrganism%5D%20AND%20%28%22has%20ccds%22%5BProperties%5D%20AND%20alive%5Bprop%5D%29&;cmd=DetailsSearch
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gene/2521
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31693373/
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jproteome.9b00575#
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/rna-binding-protein-fus
https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/gene/fus/#synonyms
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromosome_1
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gene?term=1%5BChr%5D%20AND%20%22Homo%20sapiens%22%5BOrganism%5D%20AND%20%28%22has%20ccds%22%5BProperties%5D%20AND%20alive%5Bprop%5D%29&;cmd=DetailsSearch
https://web.ornl.gov/sci/techresources/Human_Genome/posters/chromosome/chromo16.shtml
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24157661/
https://web.ornl.gov/sci/techresources/Human_Genome/posters/chromosome/chromo01.shtml
https://www.brighteon.com/59e20408-8324-4a1f-9de5-9c4f9d205394
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-moderna-chief-medical-officer-admits-mrna-alters-dna/
https://www.merckmanuals.com/professional
https://www.merckmanuals.com/home
This is a follow up to a prior video "Human Genome 8 and mRNA vaccine". If you haven't viewed it, please do so before watching the follow up.
Stay vigilant. Do your own research. Catch you on the flip side!
Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromosome_16
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gene?term=16%5BChr%5D%20AND%20%22Homo%20sapiens%22%5BOrganism%5D%20AND%20%28%22has%20ccds%22%5BProperties%5D%20AND%20alive%5Bprop%5D%29&;cmd=DetailsSearch
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gene/2521
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31693373/
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jproteome.9b00575#
https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/neuroscience/rna-binding-protein-fus
https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/gene/fus/#synonyms
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chromosome_1
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/gene?term=1%5BChr%5D%20AND%20%22Homo%20sapiens%22%5BOrganism%5D%20AND%20%28%22has%20ccds%22%5BProperties%5D%20AND%20alive%5Bprop%5D%29&;cmd=DetailsSearch
https://web.ornl.gov/sci/techresources/Human_Genome/posters/chromosome/chromo16.shtml
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/24157661/
https://web.ornl.gov/sci/techresources/Human_Genome/posters/chromosome/chromo01.shtml
https://www.brighteon.com/59e20408-8324-4a1f-9de5-9c4f9d205394
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bombshell-moderna-chief-medical-officer-admits-mrna-alters-dna/
https://www.merckmanuals.com/professional
https://www.merckmanuals.com/home
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