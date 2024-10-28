🌱 👨🌾 Benefits Of Getting Kids Into Gardens 🌞👩🌾

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤝🧑 Let’s talk about the amazing effects of getting kids outside and into gardens with Dr. Tina Marie (Waliczek) Cade, a Professor of Horticulture at Texas State University.
🎶 tinyurl.com/46zpj534
🌻 Over the past few decades, we’ve seen a shift where kids spend less time outdoors, missing out on nature’s classroom 🌍. But studies show incredible benefits when they do:
📚 Better Science & Math Skills
Gardening is hands-on learning! Kids boost their science knowledge 🧬 and even apply math skills 📐 as they measure, plant, and watch things grow. 🌱
👩🌾 Physical and Mental Well-being
Gardens are naturally relaxing spaces 🧘♀️, helping kids relieve stress and find a break from screen time. They get to move around, dig in the dirt, and breathe fresh air! 🌬️💪
👫 Encourages Social Skills and Responsibility
Working in a garden builds teamwork 🤝, patience, and accountability as kids learn to care for living things 🌷 and see the rewards of their effort over time.
😍♥ From stronger academic scores to healthier lifestyles, gardening is a gift that keeps on growing! 🌞
😊🤝 Let's get kids outside, learning, and having fun 🍅