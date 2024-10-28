🌱 👨🌾 Benefits Of Getting Kids Into Gardens 🌞👩🌾

🤝🧑 Let’s talk about the amazing effects of getting kids outside and into gardens with Dr. Tina Marie (Waliczek) Cade, a Professor of Horticulture at Texas State University.



🌻 Over the past few decades, we’ve seen a shift where kids spend less time outdoors, missing out on nature’s classroom 🌍. But studies show incredible benefits when they do:



📚 Better Science & Math Skills

Gardening is hands-on learning! Kids boost their science knowledge 🧬 and even apply math skills 📐 as they measure, plant, and watch things grow. 🌱



👩🌾 Physical and Mental Well-being

Gardens are naturally relaxing spaces 🧘♀️, helping kids relieve stress and find a break from screen time. They get to move around, dig in the dirt, and breathe fresh air! 🌬️💪



👫 Encourages Social Skills and Responsibility

Working in a garden builds teamwork 🤝, patience, and accountability as kids learn to care for living things 🌷 and see the rewards of their effort over time.



😍♥ From stronger academic scores to healthier lifestyles, gardening is a gift that keeps on growing! 🌞



😊🤝 Let's get kids outside, learning, and having fun 🍅

