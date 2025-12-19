The Healing Power of Sleep Q&R (Timestamps Below)

22 views • 22 hours ago

Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations, which you can schedule by using the link below:

Chapters

00:00:24- Any suggestions on quitting smoking? I wake up sweating, and I know it’s from my breathing. Mild emphysema.

00:05:45- What's the latest time to go to sleep by? And is 8 hours too long?

00:08:31- I’ve had trouble all my life with sleep. Working early afternoons and nights in a care home might be the reason. I have ovarian C stress. No sleep is the main factor.

00:11:56- Can you explain the pattern of falling asleep easily, then waking later? I sleep almost exactly 4 hours, then wake (sometimes for a reason, but often not). Then follows a miserable period of about 2 hours when I cannot even get comfortable, much less sleep. Usually, I can sleep another 4-5 hours between 2 and 7 a.m. Feel fine during the day.