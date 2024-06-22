BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Daves Country (Music Video) AI fl@t Earth country song
TerryPress
TerryPress
22 views • 10 months ago

flat earth song created by suno ai

More flat earth music at the bottom of this playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_P806XT4fhA&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJ9aVSZtbb1ItZDTHhJMr9Y&index=129


original song: https://www.facebook.com/100059245283609/videos/1566135413968588?idorvanity=100015017804333

Background vid credit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OI6pyNRN0EQ&list=PLje8EUXyvFPJ9aVSZtbb1ItZDTHhJMr9Y


My playlists: https://www.youtube.com/@TerryPress/playlists


the first 2 playlist have been carefully curated and are continuously updated by me. Defiantly look through all the videos in the first 2 playlists.

research fl@t earth! Bypass the Google algorithm by using yandex instead.

1️⃣Bypass the YouTube algorithm with this MUST SEE FE playlist👉 https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLje8EUXyvFPJBri5GK8YjRchgpSOd4ZOu

2️⃣Second FE playlist (includes FE music) https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLje8EUXyvFPJ9aVSZtbb1ItZDTHhJMr9Y

3️⃣third FE playlist https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUQ_En0aJvl_L-F22oUTWnEiOgVgKwoBC

4️⃣fourth playlist: THE FIRMAMENT https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mz3-DRa2cDw&list=PL9JK-HA6DrRGTiCESkQyPbSlIamq_xi12&index=8

5️⃣Experts speak out https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YcK5uiPKUNk&list=PLEzivhxtxgbucoAHHObOMt6Xx28UAvcdL

6️⃣Industry Whistle Blowers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUFexuQZpJY&list=PLEzivhxtxgbunQ8jvlbsiAZD5HIOSy60A

7️⃣Debunking PR Dave https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wb0p0KFWGTA&list=PLEzivhxtxgbsVaIyh5H6AUgY7XruYv1Gh&index=2

8️⃣FE Debunkers debunked https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHh2X_dWdxA&list=PLEzivhxtxgbs7wzW1MY3WlKM7rx3H6iDZ&index=1

9️⃣south stars playlist. How come stars rotate in the opposite direction in the south? https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLyHwsN1Rg4IrFPVauHJV0Vf_kiR2VIWU4

1️⃣0️⃣Biblical flat earth facts. If you believe the bible is correct, you CONNOT BELIEVE THE EARTH IS A sphere: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLEzivhxtxgbsDrlU7b-jxjZ4Mb1OTjSQY


ad me on FB👉 https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100088959640239

ad me on Rumble👉 https://rumble.com/c/c-2979162

ad me on Bitchute👉 https://www.bitchute.com/channel/AWq7776Je1bk/

ad me on X👉 https://x.com/Jay41Deee

ad me on Brighteon👉https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terrypress/home

ad me on odysee👉 https://odysee.com/@Jonathan41Flemming:8

ad me on likee 👉https://likee.video/@1031099494

ad me on tiktok👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@jay41dee

ad me on insta👉 https://www.instagram.com/41jaydee41/

ad me on Truth Social👉 https://truthsocial.com/@TerryPress

scienceeducationtechnologyflat earthmusicastronomy
