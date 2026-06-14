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Jesuits Have Infiltrated Present Truth SDA Churches. Wine, Fornication, & Idolatry Among Adventists
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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During a federal lawsuit in the mid-1970s, Neal C. Wilson—who was serving as the Vice President of the General Conference for the North American Division at the time—stated that the historical, distinctly anti-Roman Catholic viewpoints traditionally held by the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church had been "consigned to the historical trash heap." Jesuits are among Seventh Day Adventists in ministries and churches.


Seventh Day Adventists are in apostasy, especially among those claiming to believe Present Truth. Daniel 2 Image should be a picture, not a statue. Ellen White would rebuke Andrew Henriques if she were alive today. Idolatry among those that believe present truth is not just sad but will bring judgments on their churches or ministries if there is no repentance. STS Evangelism At The Atlanta Beltline. Using Life-Size Image of Daniel 2.


 ProphesyAgainTV Pride on Full Display just as Nebuchadnezzar's pride was on full display with his golden image.


Revelation 17:1-5


1 And there came one of the seven angels which had the seven vials, and talked with me, saying unto me, Come hither; I will shew unto thee the judgment of the great whore that sitteth upon many waters:


2 With whom the kings of the earth have committed fornication, and the inhabitants of the earth have been made drunk with the wine of her fornication.


3 So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns.


4 And the woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet colour, and decked with gold and precious stones and pearls, having a golden cup in her hand full of abominations and filthiness of her fornication:


5 And upon her forehead was a name written, Mystery, Babylon The Great, The Mother Of Harlots And Abominations Of The Earth.


#Jesuits

#Adventists

#Idolatry

#SDA


#PopeLeo

#SundayRest

#SundayLaw

#Vatican

#CatholicChurch

#EndTimeProphecy

#SDA

#AdventistProphecy


#SDA


#Adventist

#DarkDay

#4thAngel

#PropheticDream


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


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David House 757-955-6871


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Keywords
seventh day adventistsda churchandrew henriquessda apostasyprophesyagaintvandrew henrigues idolatryprophesyagaintv idolatrysda church idolatryjesuits in the sda churchsda present truth
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