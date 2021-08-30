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0534 white hats obama replacement is fly.mp4
qrz-jesus.com
qrz-jesus.com
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227 views • August 30, 2021
0534 white hats obama replacement is fly !!!

Links mentioned in video:

https://xdisciple.blogspot.com/2015/02/obama-is-bj-armstrong.html

https://nypost.com/2021/08/08/dj-posts-pics-of-obamas-birthday-party-before-being-forced-to-delete-them/?utm_source=NYPTwitter&;utm_campaign=SocialFlow&utm_medium=SocialFlow

Androgynous Fake humans AKA demons VS real Transgender human
https://www.bitchute.com/video/F8F4jnqor2jr/

JFK and Jimmy Carter
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hiqJrC7mIuRx/

Dallasgoldbug's Actor Based Reality
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8YSJijOHHfX2/

Cute baby video (must watch - it is a #10)
https://www.tiktok.com/@dukessgangg/video/6985625172132875526


Rancid & Iggy Pop - No Fun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6DZllkGfO5s


You can find me at:

http://www.qrz-jesus.com
https://gab.com/qrz_jesus_com

https://ugetube.com/@qrz-jesus.com
https://www.bitchute.com/qrz-jesus.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/qrzjesuscom
https://rumble.com/c/c-677405
http://www.Diaspora2021.com

Music: Wall Symphony by Dee Yan-Key - from freemusicarchive.org cc

An outstanding link for information that I found through a video I uploaded:

https://wellaware1.com/

=====
Though I quit watching anything from Hollyweird, including Dr. Who and quit listening to almost all music except for my investigations, a while ago, I ditched Comcast and Facebook too.

I quit Twitter and YouTube when they banned our dually elected President Donald John Trump. As I wrote in the Mandela Effect solved for C3PO's leg, the Creator was killing Google / Android. So, I follow these people since my Exodus from YT and Twitter, and pay for my access to these networks and channels:

People I follow:

UGEtube
https://ugetube.com/@McAllister%20TV

BitChute
McAllister TV
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8LyqCWp3SSH4/

EdH2024
(he uploads a lot of Transpocalypse Now)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/VTaEUfq4o7BY/
Keywords
trumpobamabidenmagawhite hatsdjt
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