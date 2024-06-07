BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
InfoWars - Jon Bowne Report - Biden Wants Americans To Die To Protect His Corruption - 6-01-2024
64 views • 11 months ago

Biden set the stage with the Nordstream pipeline fiasco. The NWO zealot and purveyor of Geo Political Corruption schemes is being lead by the nose by his New World Order Commanders to eventually send American citizens to die in a massive money laundering operation with no end in sight.

As Zero Hedge reported "In recent weeks, not only EU leaders but also the leadership of the German Christian Democratic Party has brought up the idea of reintroducing compulsory military service.

At its party congress at the beginning of May, the CDU adopted a proposal that young people should be obliged to serve for a certain period either in the army or the social sector. Manfred Weber, leader of the European People’s Party, made a similar statement recently, saying he would extend conscription to the whole continent.

Germany abolished conscription in 2011, and this is what would be gradually rebuilt."

Keywords
infowarsliesborderbidenmagainvasionjon bownedraftbidenomics
