FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 55:1-6, 20260307
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
2 views • 1 day ago

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my YAHWEH RAAH, The LORD YAHWEH my SHEPHERD in Psalm 23:1 and 80:1! Hallowed be Your Holy Name! Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.

Heavenly Father, my LORD Jesus Christ warns me against worrying about spiritual problems in my personal and work life, locally, nationally, and internationally that will distract and cause me to worry. Rather, Your Holy Scripture commands me:

1 Ho, every one who thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he or she who hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.

2 Wherefore do ye spend money for that which is not bread? and your labour for that which satisfieth not? Hearken diligently unto Me, YAHWEH RAAH, The LORD YAHWEH Your SHEPHERD in Psalm 23:1 and 80:1 and eat ye that which is good, and let your soul delight itself in My Salvation.

3 Incline your ear, and come unto Me, YAHWEH RAAH: hear, and your soul shall live; and I, YAHWEH RAAH will make an everlasting covenant with you, even the sure mercies of David.

4 Behold, YAHWEH RAAH has given Him for a witness to the people, a leader and commander to the people.

5 Behold, thou shalt call a nation that thou knowest not, and nations that knew not thee shall run unto thee because of Me, the LORD Thy YAHWEH RAAH, Your SHEPHERD, and for the Holy One of Israel; for I, YAHWEH RAAH hath glorified you.

6 I shall seek You, my EL SHADDAI, the LORD YAHWEH ALMIGHTY, while You can be found; genuinely and prayerfully call upon Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ in repentance while I am alive. Amen!

Holy Father, thank You for helping me to seek first Your Kingdom of Heaven and Your Righteousness, and for granting my prayers and supplications in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 55:1-6 personalized KJV)

****

FCG Church Weekly Worship Schedule:

Sabbath: Saturday: 10:30 AM-11:30 AM (EST)

Mid-Week: Wednesday: 8:00 PM–9:00 PM (EST)

 

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch/home  

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]

salvationmoneyyahwehlivebreadwaterwitnessprofitsoulrepentdrinkleadershepherdbuycovenanthomilkeatpricelaborwinemercieseverlastingthirstraah
