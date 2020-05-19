David Noakes on Bill Gates and the Covid-19 Vaccine Plandemic Network

''If Bill Gates succeeds with his vaccines and ID2020, we will lose ALL of our freedom.''



Heroic doctor and statesman David Noakes was SHUT DOWN for SAFELY and SUCCESSFULLY healing thousands of people of CANCER from his Guernsey clinic using NATURAL protocols which increase the level of GcMAF in the human body, a protein which attacks Cancer cells. Wha he discovered with GcMAF is CRITICAL because it means the millions of people who die from Cancer every year, do so because the big pharmaceutical cartel CONTROLS WESTERN MEDICINE. It is LITERAL genocide. They SHUT THIS MAN DOWN FOR CURING PEOPLE!!!!



In this video he exposes the insidious agenda of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who have ties to the 15 organisations currently advising the British, United States (and other) Governments, and are currently responsible for the lockdown. They have an agenda for the forced inoculation of the world population with deadly laced vaccines to cull the population.



Public Health England DOWNGRADED Covid-19 from a 'serious disease' to one with a low mortality rate, 19th Mar 2020. All the flu, respiratory, and many other deaths are now being labelled 'Covid-19' as they are paid tens of thousands of pounds to do this. As this is not a serious disease WHY DO THEY WANT TO MANUFACTURE TENS OF MILLIONS OF VACCINES?



Because it is about control, that's why.



This is one of many agendas of the illuminati, which they have been working on for more than 100 years! Bill Gates is on record saying he wants to reduce the world's population and even gave TEDx talks on this, where he mentioned methods including, 'reproductive health and new vaccines'. Bill Gates' wife Melinda Gates' father founded IBM, which controls Watson Laboratories. Watson Laboratories manufactures vaccines.



The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have a very dark history of causing vaccine related deaths, sterilisation, injury and paralysis all over the world. They are being pursued in India for the HORRIFIC crimes against children with their vaccines. This time however, they wish to bring out a new line of deadly vaccines containing microchips connected to the 5G networks, which will sterilise, kill, and control the world population. These microchips will connect and be controlled by the 5G network.



Eugenicist Bill Gates is a member of the Nazi founded Bilderberg Group-many members of which are advocates of depopulation, Eugenics, and the complete destruction of human rights under the banner of 'humanitarianism'. The mainstream media denied the very EXISTENCE of the Nazi Bilderberg Group for MANY years until the IMMENSE pressure from citizen journalists like Alex Jones, caused the conspiracy to collapse under its own weight, into full view. Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Ted Turner, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands and MANY other POWERFUL industrialists, bankers, media executives, heads of state and captains of industry are also members of the Bilderberg Group. Their members are a literal 'who's who' of the higher echelons of society. They have conspired in secret, away from the bright light of scrutiny for DECADES, controlling events from behind the scenes with a FASCIST ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT and world population control their number ONE objective. Their members want a One World Currency and cashless society which they seek to achieve using a planned financial collapse (they are doing this under the cover of a 'virus') which takes down all currencies.