Stolen History: 'Reality Check!' - Part 1 [28.03.2022]

'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George SatayanaRestoring Reality - 8 hours ago:This "mud flood" clearly came through the Dallas, TX area and is the reason why when we buy a home, we buy title insurance rather than title work. I never understood this. Prior to selling real estate, I was a home inspector for about a decade. In real estate school, I had a big debate with the teacher in which I admitted how foolish I'd been all those years charging people for a home inspection when I should have been selling them home inspection insurance and banked. We are purchasing insurance that protects us from a historical falsehood. The attorneys (BAR Members) have agreed not to disclose what they are hiding in all this and so essentially they are insuring the results against discovery of the fraud. Hmm...Alpha Affirmations - 13 hours ago:Outstanding! Thank you for awakening the sleepers.Stacey Bolstered Blades - 4 hours ago:I love watching things like this, but I also become so disgusted by the lies & destruction! I'm glad to be awake, but the nightmares are worse than when sleeping. Our Lord knows I can handle it, I just wish He didn't want me to handle so much. It's ok, I will continue to thirst for the Truth until He brings me home! Gratitude for all who find the things I learn & blessings & to everyone everywhere!!--In same category:Ewaranon's 'What On Earth Happened?' (All 13 Parts Full) [15.11.2021]EwarAnon 'The Lost History of Flat Earth' Part 1-7 Documentary [17.08.2021]Ewaranon is Back! -> LHFE 2:1 (Lost History Of Earth 2:1) [29.10.2021]EwarAnon: Lost History Of Earth 2:2 - LHFE 2:2 - 'The Saga Continues..' [09.12.2021]Ewar-Anon: Lost History Of Earth 2:3 - LHFE 2:3 [19.01.2022]Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception (Part 1 - Introduction) [Jun 21, 2021]The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 2 The Destruction of the Old World [Jul 7, 2021]The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.Stolen History - Lifting the Veil of Deception Part 3 The Mystery of the World's Fairs [03.12.2021]The official version of human history is a construct of lies. We are in a state of collective amnesia. Let's free ourselves from the artificial matrix that has been imposed on us.'There Were Giants in those Days' - Top Secret: 'The Medusa Event' [26.10.2021]'His Satanic Cult is Everywhere'! Their biggest Secret Exposed Again [Jul 6, 2019]The Forgotten Legacy of Nephilim, Hollow Earth, The Island of Giants... [17.11.2021]--3,761 views Mar 28, 2022Stolen History29.4K subscribers