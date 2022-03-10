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Russia Demands US Explain Biological Labs in Ukraine
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18 views • March 10, 2022
Russia Demands US Explain Biological Labs in Ukraine
Russia claims to have uncovered US-linked bioweapon facilities in Ukraine, apparently intended solely for military use.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that Washington owes Moscow and the world an explanation. Firstly, as Ukraine is Russia’s neighbor, and secondly that it might make the US' anti-WMD efforts around the world somewhat hypocritical.
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Russia claims to have uncovered US-linked bioweapon facilities in Ukraine, apparently intended solely for military use.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said that Washington owes Moscow and the world an explanation. Firstly, as Ukraine is Russia’s neighbor, and secondly that it might make the US' anti-WMD efforts around the world somewhat hypocritical.
Subscribe to RT t.me/rtnews
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