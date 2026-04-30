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Passive and Residual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Not Die from Glyphosate/"Roundup"
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
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Original title: Why 100% of Us Will Die Directly or Indirectly from Glyphosate/"Roundup" (and What You Can Do About It)

Short video going over the fact that the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer, glyphosate, is so pervasive and is a "slow and insidious kill" as mentioned by "Toxic Legacy" author, Dr. Stephanie Seneff

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore


To be able to afford to eat only certified organic and/or grow your own food & medicine by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing


View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer


$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com


View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry


To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns


To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup


Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

& Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy


To avoid stepping on "Roundup" weed killer while you're earthing, INVE$T in a FAR SAFE alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:

1. environmentally-friendly

2. regenerative

3. full contact

4. non-selective

5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states

by

https://ContactBioSolutions.com

Do NOT order directly from the site but contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981

To learn about & order a patent-pending soil probiotic called "Paleo Power" (ESPECIALLY great for cannabis growers & grape growers/vineyard owners) that bio-remediates soil contaminants such as glyphosate while increasing crop yields, speeding-up germination times, & MORE, visit:

https://AncientOrganicsBio.com

Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:

danny

detoxroundup

howtodieofnothing

Keywords
glyphosateroundupdr stephanie senefftoxic legacy
Chapters

14:29End Screen

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy