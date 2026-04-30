Passive and Residual Income WHILE YOU SLEEP by Helping Others Not Die from Glyphosate/"Roundup"

Original title: Why 100% of Us Will Die Directly or Indirectly from Glyphosate/"Roundup" (and What You Can Do About It)

Short video going over the fact that the active ingredient in "Roundup" weed-killer, glyphosate, is so pervasive and is a "slow and insidious kill" as mentioned by "Toxic Legacy" author, Dr. Stephanie Seneff

Learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food (aka SECONDARY nutrition) when you max-out on the "3-Legged Stool of Quantum Biology" (Light, Water, & Magnetism/Earthing/Grounding: aka PRIMARY nutrition) as taught by retired brain surgeon, Dr. JackKruse.com, by visiting any of

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStores

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismStore





To be able to afford to eat only certified organic and/or grow your own food & medicine by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





To read a blog about how natural hypochlorous acid can help in reducing pesticides on your food, visit:

https://tryhypo.com/blogs/blog/how-to-use-mother-nature-to-reduce-toxic-pesticides-on-your-food/?ref=howtodieofnothing





View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer





$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com





View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry





To avoid eating GMOs & pesticides, grow your own food w/ the 3 food growing partners listed at

https://Linktr.ee/GrowFoodNotLawns





To view my e-Guide, "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing,” visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup





Learn more @

brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy

& Find Me on Instagram at

https://Instagram.com/glyphosateGuy





To avoid stepping on "Roundup" weed killer while you're earthing, INVE$T in a FAR SAFE alternative called FireHawk bio-herbicide that's:

1. environmentally-friendly

2. regenerative

3. full contact

4. non-selective

5. gotten the EPA registration in all 50 states

by

https://ContactBioSolutions.com

Do NOT order directly from the site but contact their Managing Partner, Kathleen Hallal (who's also the Founder of NonToxicCommunities.com), to get FireHawk at a discount by telling her that Danny Tseng referred you:

[email protected]

949.500.0981

To learn about & order a patent-pending soil probiotic called "Paleo Power" (ESPECIALLY great for cannabis growers & grape growers/vineyard owners) that bio-remediates soil contaminants such as glyphosate while increasing crop yields, speeding-up germination times, & MORE, visit:

https://AncientOrganicsBio.com

Get a di$count by applying any of the codes below:

danny

detoxroundup

howtodieofnothing