Top official reveals Iran's TRUE nuclear capabilities - Dr. Larijani

Top official reveals Iran's TRUE nuclear capabilities

💬 "We can build atomic weapons, in my view, in less than two to three weeks," Dr. Mohammad Javad Larijani, top adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on foreign affairs, told Iranian media.

He also stated that:

➡️Iran used less than 25% of its capabilities during the 12-day war.

➡️75% of Iran's military capability remains untouched after Israeli aggression.

So, a gentle reminder for the US generals: This isn't a Hollywood script.