Russia Bombs US Factory In Ukraine And Trump Not Happy With Putin. Zelensky Says Its Telling

Russian cruise missiles hit US company in massive Ukraine strike amid Trump’s peace push. Zelenskyy calls strike on US-owned electronics company 'very telling' following Trump's diplomatic efforts





In one of the largest overnight strikes since the war began, Russia unleashed some 614 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles across Ukraine, killing one, injuring dozens and destroying an American-owned electronics company less than an hour from two NATO borders, officials confirmed Thursday morning.





Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy said the strike on the private U.S. company, which involved "several" cruise missiles, was "very telling" following President Donald Trump’s attempts to force Moscow to end its invasion.





"Last night, the Russian army set one of its insane anti-records," Zelenskyy said. "They targeted civilian infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and our people.





"Several cruise missiles were lobbed against an American-owned enterprise in Zakarpattia," he continued, describing the company as "a regular civilian business, supported by American investment, producing everyday items like coffee machines."





"And yet, it was also a target for the Russians. This is very telling," Zelenskyy added.





The American business is known as Flex Ltd., whose corporate headquarters is in Austin, Texas, but which has business locations across the globe, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the facility only produces civilian consumer goods.





Russia’s strikes on U.S. factory show it has no interest in peace, Ukraine says. If Putin rejects a bilateral summit with Ukraine’s leader, the U.S. should take strong measures, Zelensky said. Russia said much needs to be worked out before a meeting is possible.





