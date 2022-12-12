Email: [email protected] Wing Chun should be one of many tools in your MMA toolbox. Just as a skilled mechanic uses the right tools for the job, wing chun should be used in the same way. Wing Chun is best used as a tool for arm control and trapping, but only when applicable. Never force it. If you're thinking how to apply your Wing Chun before it's needed, then you're still too green. When you've become well seasoned and proficient at wing chun, your arms will apply it automatically at the point of arm-to-arm contact. Until then, focus on a successful entry by punching, kicking, or shooting your way into closing the gap. Wing Chun is best utilized as a control art much like any other grappling art, which is not how it's normally taught in schools keeping everyone in a little box that keeps them from truly discovering wing chun's true trapping abilities.

