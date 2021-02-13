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BREAKING NEWS, Oxford TRIAL JAB On 300 Kids
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11 views • February 13, 2021
https://youtu.be/vAhM5tPILbk
Not about the virus (NATV) says:-
HOW MANY PARENTS HAVE CALLED FOR THIS?
There is nothing better than you own immune system, why are they 'experimenting' on our kids and who are the parents that think it is a good idea?
Oxford TRIAL JAB On 300 Kids / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
Not about the virus (NATV) says:-
HOW MANY PARENTS HAVE CALLED FOR THIS?
There is nothing better than you own immune system, why are they 'experimenting' on our kids and who are the parents that think it is a good idea?
Oxford TRIAL JAB On 300 Kids / Hugo Talks #lockdown TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/hugotalks Subscribe to Website - https://hugotalks.com
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