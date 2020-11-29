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Latest Hardcore Socialist Act Of Pure Tyranny In Victoria
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51 views • November 29, 2020
Latest Hardcore Socialist Act Of Pure Tyranny In Victoria .
Victoria Tells Those Seeking Help: “Let Them Rot!”
Nov 26, 2020
A deplorable new bill put forward by the Andrews’ government will result in stiff fines and jail time for Christians:
The hardcore socialist and secularist state of Victoria is at it again in its ongoing war against faith, family and freedom. The hatred the Premier has for conservatives and Christians knows no bounds. Consider his latest act of pure tyranny. In a November 25 media release Daniel Andrews said in part:
By Ausstray.
Victoria Tells Those Seeking Help: “Let Them Rot!”
Nov 26, 2020
A deplorable new bill put forward by the Andrews’ government will result in stiff fines and jail time for Christians:
The hardcore socialist and secularist state of Victoria is at it again in its ongoing war against faith, family and freedom. The hatred the Premier has for conservatives and Christians knows no bounds. Consider his latest act of pure tyranny. In a November 25 media release Daniel Andrews said in part:
By Ausstray.
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