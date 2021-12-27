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17 Year Louisiana RN Full Testimony - "We Have Had More Children Die From the COVID Vaccine Than of COVID Itself"
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489 views • December 27, 2021
Collette Martin, a practicing nurse of seventeen years, spoke at a Louisiana Health & Welfare hearing earlier this month about what she has seen in the hospital system during the COVID pandemic. Martin noted not only a range of heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, encephalopathy, heart arrythmias and more but also noted that she knows of many nurses in Southeast Louisiana that say the same thing.
"We have ZERO idea of the long term effects...We are potentially sacrificing our children for fear of maybe dying, getting sick of a virus, a virus with a 99% survival rate."
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https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
"We have ZERO idea of the long term effects...We are potentially sacrificing our children for fear of maybe dying, getting sick of a virus, a virus with a 99% survival rate."
Subscribe to this channel for more updates.
https://deceptionbyomission.com/blog
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