THROWBACK: Ex-Border Patrol Agent exposes Biden admin allocating US taxpayers' money to "Jewish Family Services" for trafficking illegals into US

THROWBACK: Ex-Border Patrol Agent exposes Biden administration allocating US taxpayers' money to "Jewish Family Services" for trafficking illegals into US

JJ Carrell revealed that the organization allegedly received $600 million every "two-three months" to facilitate illegal migration.

"You're talking about billions upon billions of dollars given to NGOs to further the trafficking of all of everyone crossing the border to include children," Carrell said at the House Homeland Security Committee hearing regarding migration.