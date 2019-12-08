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What is a Legal Fiction?
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28 views • December 08, 2019
Black’s Law Dictionary, Fifth Edition:
Fiction of Law – “A rule of law which assumes as true, and will not allow to be disproved…"
Kind of sounds like the impeachment hearings, doesn’t it?
1843 Bouvier Vol 1A Law Dictionary:
Fiction of Law – “Fiction is the resource of resource of weakness, which on order to obtain its object, assumes as a fact, what is known to be contrary to truth.” “Fictions of law owe their origin to the legislative usurpations of the bench.”
The fiction rabbit hole is deeper than Alice ever imagined.
Government will steal, kill, and destroy if not constrained.
Establish free will. The choice is yours.
www.hudok.info
Fiction of Law – “A rule of law which assumes as true, and will not allow to be disproved…"
Kind of sounds like the impeachment hearings, doesn’t it?
1843 Bouvier Vol 1A Law Dictionary:
Fiction of Law – “Fiction is the resource of resource of weakness, which on order to obtain its object, assumes as a fact, what is known to be contrary to truth.” “Fictions of law owe their origin to the legislative usurpations of the bench.”
The fiction rabbit hole is deeper than Alice ever imagined.
Government will steal, kill, and destroy if not constrained.
Establish free will. The choice is yours.
www.hudok.info
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