Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
10-Year-Old Daughter Of Johnson & Johnson Employee Dies Suddenly 💉(2023)
channel image
High Hopes
2629 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
174 views
Published a day ago

Covid BC


July 7, 2023


A father and Johnson & Johnson employee lost his 10-year old daughter named Kelsey. She passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly” due to a brain injury that was brought on by a seizure. 💉(July 2023)


Dad believed the “science” and now his daughter is dead. This makes me more angry than you could ever imagine. These poor innocent children didn’t stand a chance.


CovidBC.me

VaxGenocide.com

GenocideBlog.com


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IOAYxd0sF40h/

Keywords
daughteremployeejohnson and johnsonkelsey10 years olddied suddenlycovid bc

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket