10-Year-Old Daughter Of Johnson & Johnson Employee Dies Suddenly 💉(2023)

Covid BC
July 7, 2023
A father and Johnson & Johnson employee lost his 10-year old daughter named Kelsey. She passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly” due to a brain injury that was brought on by a seizure. 💉(July 2023)
Dad believed the “science” and now his daughter is dead. This makes me more angry than you could ever imagine. These poor innocent children didn’t stand a chance.
CovidBC.me
VaxGenocide.com
GenocideBlog.com
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/IOAYxd0sF40h/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.