HE WAS SICK AND TIRED OF ANIT-VAXER BULLSHIT. NOW HE IS SICK AND TIRED BECAUSE HE IS DYING OF CANCER (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Xz7WcagRY0t8/

Well I am baffled... I cant imagine what could have caused his cancer to resurface. This dude said that those walking around without a mask were examples of what stupid looks like. I think if he wants to really take a look at what stupid looks like, all he has to do is look in the mirror. I wonder how many he convinced to kill themselves with this crap ? A great many I am sure. Another useful idiot.





There’s more than enough evidence to conclude that the mRNA and viral vector DNA injections change some, if not many, vaxxed people’s personalities. It’s also well-established fact that the injections cause and/or exacerbate aggressive cancers that have killed at least 60% of the victims we’ve covered within one year of diagnosis. Mrs. Karen Croake Heisler was the first case to encompass both phenomena. Now we have another.





Mr. Robert “Jeremy” Mansfield is (was) a 59-year-old radio and television personality born in South Africa. His career started at the height of apartheid, while he was a student at Rhodes University in Makhanda in 1985. Mr. Mansfield worked at Capital Radio 604 before moving to 702 Talk Radio in Johannesburg.





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