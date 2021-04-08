Fear, Kidneys, and Cancer

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Did you know that your kidneys work like a battery for the body, storing energy and making it available to the rest of your body? In this clip, Dr. Chris Motley explains how fear can drain that energy and leave your body unable to fight off diseases like cancer. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn why eliminating fear and negative emotions should be your first step to living a longer, happier life.