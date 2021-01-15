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DC Becomes A Police State As Tyrants Label These Americans As "Domestic Terrorists"
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1831 views • January 15, 2021
This Inauguration next week will have the largest mass of National Guard ever for an inauguration of a president of the united States. To protect from whom, should be the question, but it's not. Instead, these troops are being called up by the current president as patriotic Americans are being labeled domestic terrorists.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dc-becomes-a-police-state-as-tyrants-label-these-americans-as-domestic-terrorists/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
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