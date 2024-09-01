BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
01-09-24 CALL TO ACTION - THERMALS NEEDED
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Homeless To Independence Inc.
3 followers
Follow
42 views • 3 months ago

01-09-24 Homeless To Independence Inc. Special Announcement - Outreach items needed!!


MEN'S THERMALS - TOP AND BOTTOMS!!!


SIZE XL, 2XL AND 3XL


Please bring them to:


Homeless To Independence Inc.'s One of a Kind Shop #258 in the

Quakertown Farmers Market

201 Station Rd.

Quakertown, PA 18951


We are next to exit #11, down by the Garden Spot Amish Bakery.


If you do not find it in your budget, please feel free to drop off a financial donation - we have a separate envelope specific for this in order to purchase the thermals.


I am attempting to work with a vendor here to possibly purchase at a more reasonable cost to get these thermals to those in need!


VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/jPS3MyUGAcQ


You can also make a financial donation here on our secure link:


https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/donate/


Please mark as "Thermals" -


Thank you so much for supporting Homeless To Independence Inc. and the people we serve!


#quakertownfarmersmarket

homelessdonationsthermals needed
