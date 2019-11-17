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Sensors - Wiring Configuration; Sink and Source
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6 views • November 17, 2019
Learn how to wire industrial sensors. Learn the difference between sink connections and source connections. This video is part of a four video series: Sensors - Introduction to Basic Solidstate Devices, Sensors - Photoelectric Part 01, Sensors - Photoelectric Part 02, and Inductive and Capacitive Sensors..
Keywords
sensorspacplcvideo tutorialprogrammable logic controllerprogrammable automation controllerindustrial control systemscontrolspiping and instrumentation diagramsprocess and instrumentation diagramspnidisa symbolsphotoelectric sensorsinductive sensorscapacitive sensorssink sensorssource sensorssensor wiring
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