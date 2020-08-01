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2011 Ken O'Keefe on RT's Sophie Co - "Bankers rule the world - Arrest the Traitors in US Congress!"
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41 views • August 01, 2020
Once again, way back in 2011 Ken O'Keefe says what needs to be said and the question remains; "When will the enemies inside the gate, those that took an oath to uphold the US Constitution, the 'Supreme Law of the Land' in the 'Republic' of the United States of America, when will the genuine American Patriots, like the founding fathers, rise and ARREST THE TRAITORS IN THE US CONGRESS/GOVERNMENT!!!???
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