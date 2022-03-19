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Vaccine Police on the Move Holding the Poison Pushers Accountable
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141 views • March 19, 2022
Stew Peters Show
On Friday, Christopher Key of Vaccine-Police.com joined Stew to give an update from the frontlines of his fight against the bioweapon.
Christopher is on a mission from God to save lives, whatever it takes. Any and all donations go right back to the people. Donate to this cause at GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/vaccinepolicenews
Despite now facing a court order, Christopher has been confronting the plandemic at every turn.
We need patriots everywhere to join him, and call out the left-wing tyrants in our justice system responsible for this mess.
This is the call to action
Vaccine-police.com
We need a call to action
Please call THE HONORABLE TERESA T. PULLIAM and tell her not to violate my Constitutional rights and force me to wear a mask in court Monday March 21 at 830 am.
Contact Information
Office Staff:
Miranda Gathof - Judicial Assistant
James W. Davis - Bailiff
Ashley Dickey - Court Reporter
Mel Bailey Criminal Justice Center, Room 406
801 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N.
Birmingham, AL 35203
Phone: (205) 325-5349
Phone: (205) 325-4867
Fax: (205) 521-5599
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxsqkb-vaccine-police-on-the-move-holding-the-poison-pushers-accountable.html
On Friday, Christopher Key of Vaccine-Police.com joined Stew to give an update from the frontlines of his fight against the bioweapon.
Christopher is on a mission from God to save lives, whatever it takes. Any and all donations go right back to the people. Donate to this cause at GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/vaccinepolicenews
Despite now facing a court order, Christopher has been confronting the plandemic at every turn.
We need patriots everywhere to join him, and call out the left-wing tyrants in our justice system responsible for this mess.
This is the call to action
Vaccine-police.com
We need a call to action
Please call THE HONORABLE TERESA T. PULLIAM and tell her not to violate my Constitutional rights and force me to wear a mask in court Monday March 21 at 830 am.
Contact Information
Office Staff:
Miranda Gathof - Judicial Assistant
James W. Davis - Bailiff
Ashley Dickey - Court Reporter
Mel Bailey Criminal Justice Center, Room 406
801 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N.
Birmingham, AL 35203
Phone: (205) 325-5349
Phone: (205) 325-4867
Fax: (205) 521-5599
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxsqkb-vaccine-police-on-the-move-holding-the-poison-pushers-accountable.html
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