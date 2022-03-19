BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccine Police on the Move Holding the Poison Pushers Accountable
High Hopes
High Hopes
3303 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
141 views • March 19, 2022
Stew Peters Show
On Friday, Christopher Key of Vaccine-Police.com joined Stew to give an update from the frontlines of his fight against the bioweapon.

Christopher is on a mission from God to save lives, whatever it takes. Any and all donations go right back to the people. Donate to this cause at GiveSendGo: https://www.givesendgo.com/vaccinepolicenews

Despite now facing a court order, Christopher has been confronting the plandemic at every turn.
We need patriots everywhere to join him, and call out the left-wing tyrants in our justice system responsible for this mess.

This is the call to action
Vaccine-police.com

We need a call to action

Please call THE HONORABLE TERESA T. PULLIAM and tell her not to violate my Constitutional rights and force me to wear a mask in court Monday March 21 at 830 am.

Contact Information

Office Staff:

Miranda Gathof - Judicial Assistant
James W. Davis - Bailiff
Ashley Dickey - Court Reporter

Mel Bailey Criminal Justice Center, Room 406
801 Richard Arrington, Jr. Blvd. N.
Birmingham, AL 35203
Phone: (205) 325-5349
Phone: (205) 325-4867
Fax: (205) 521-5599

Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxsqkb-vaccine-police-on-the-move-holding-the-poison-pushers-accountable.html
Keywords
healthmaskvaccinemedicinebioweaponvaxlawfarejabshotinoculationinjectioncovidstew peterschristopher keyvaccine police
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Americans&#8217; trust in MMR vaccine declines amid measles outbreaks and policy controversies

Americans’ trust in MMR vaccine declines amid measles outbreaks and policy controversies

Willow Tohi
Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Morning Walk May Support Health All Day, Research Indicates

Iva Greene
Kombucha and Blood Sugar: Sugar Content, Research and Safety

Kombucha and Blood Sugar: Sugar Content, Research and Safety

Coco Somers
Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Physical fitness linked to better hearing in adults over 50, new study finds

Willow Tohi
Scientists Say Children Need Greater Protection From Wireless Radiation

Scientists Say Children Need Greater Protection From Wireless Radiation

Morgan S. Verity
Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Eight-Hour Eating Window May Improve Blood Sugar Control in Type 1 Diabetes, Study Finds

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy